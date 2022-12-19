Rahul Gandhi’s health advise to his Rajasthan ministers

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right) during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Congress/Twitter)

Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on December 19 advised his party ministers in the state to take out a yatra every month to take stock of public grievances.

Gandhi who was addressing a public meeting in Alwar said, “We have a cabinet of thirty ministers in Rajasthan. Every minister should take out a march of at least 15 kilometres a month to understand their problems.“

The march will give access to people to put forward their grievances and ministers will get rid of their health issues such as diabetics and cholesterol, Rahul said.

“In my opinion, the padyatra will be beneficial both for the people of Rajasthan and the government as well,” he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has traveled more than 3,000 km and there was an overwhelming response. People came forward and expressed their ideas, shared love and compassion, he added.

The party had fixed time for youngsters, and farmers to discuss their problems in this yatra. Hundreds of people have come forward and given their suggestions as well, Gandhi added.

He also promised that the Congress government will implement all the benefits guaranteed under Tribal Bill.

“Tribals are the real owners of India and Congress party will never let down the hopes and aspirations of tribals in the state,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, he praised Ashok Gehlot for opening English medium schools in the state and recruiting teachers.

He said, “The BJP doesn’t want poor people to get educated as of result of which they keep opposing English as a subject in schools. We want students to learn all the languages and compete at national and international levels.”