Mar 22, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat campaign handled by Cambridge Analytica, says Ravi Shankar Prasad; Tharoor counters claim

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of inventing data theft story and blaming it on his party to divert attention from the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Information minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, in a counter attack on Congress party, said Cambridge Anaytica’s services were used by the Congress during Gujarat Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of inventing data theft story and blaming it on his party to divert attention from the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq.

Prasad alleged that “Rahul Gandhi’s entire social media campaign during Gujarat elections was taken care of by Cambridge Analytica”.

The minister also alleged that reports of Rahul’s association with Cambridge Analytica came out five months ago.

tags #Cambridge Analytica #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Ravi Shankar Prasad

