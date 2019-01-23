App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's fall is Priyanka's rise: UP BJP

"Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her appointment and assignment,” senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday linked Congress president Rahul Gandhi's “fall” in his party to the “rise” of Priyanka Gandhi, who has been put in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her appointment and assignment,” senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

“However, it is also an admission that in the Gandhi family, the dependence on Rahul is over,” he added.

He said Rahul Gandhi's fall is the rise of Priyanka Gandhi in the Congress.

The minister said Priyanka Gandhi can be judged from her management so far of the Rae Bareli constituency, where he claimed no development has taken place.

Singh, who is also the UP government spokesperson, was commenting on the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was made the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for UP West.

Amethi and Rae Bareli, the two Gandhi family bastions, fall in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"It is good that one by one Gandhi family members are being tested in Indian politics and are being rejected. Now is the turn of Priyanka Gandhi," Singh said.

Welcoming his sister's entry into active politics, Rahul Gandhi said he is "very happy" that she will assist him in the Lok Sabha polls.

He also called Jyotiraditya Scindia a dynamic youth leader.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.