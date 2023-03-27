 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification: Will a joint opposition stay united?

Sohil Sehran
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

The coming together of opposition parties to support Rahul Gandhi may not be enough for them to stay united for the 2024 general elections, according to an analyst.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 27 hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing the black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country. (Image: News18)

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, opposition parties called the move “unconstitutional” and extended their support to him.

As the opposition attempts to put together a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the general elections scheduled in 2024, political observers said this is a window of opportunity for the Congress Party to strategise with non-NDA partners.

In the past, there have been instances of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) not getting on with the Grand Old Party, but standing in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
On March 27, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called a joint meeting of opposition leaders in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, the attendance of TMC MPs Jawahar Sircar and Prasun Banerjee was surprising.

