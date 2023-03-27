Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification: Will a joint opposition stay united?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 27 hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing the black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country. (Image: News18)

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, opposition parties called the move “unconstitutional” and extended their support to him.

As the opposition attempts to put together a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the general elections scheduled in 2024, political observers said this is a window of opportunity for the Congress Party to strategise with non-NDA partners.

In the past, there have been instances of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) not getting on with the Grand Old Party, but standing in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

On March 27, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called a joint meeting of opposition leaders in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, the attendance of TMC MPs Jawahar Sircar and Prasun Banerjee was surprising.

During the second leg of the budget session, the TMC maintained a distance from the Congress and did not participate in protests held by the opposition on the Adani issue. The party chose to hold its demonstration separately.

Many differences

The TMC has had an estranged relationship with the Congress, which is part of the opposition in West Bengal, along with the Left. The distance between the two parties widened in February 2022 after Rahul Gandhi attacked TMC leader Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Shillong, alleging that her party supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly.

Members of the BRS, which is the Congress’ rival in Telangana, also participated in the protest over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. During his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the BRS, stating that it was corrupt and his party would not have any ties with it.

“Opposition parties coming together over Rahul’s disqualification is good, but it is not good enough. Practically, there are many differences. The opposition doesn’t have an anchor to remain intact for 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

The Congress should take the lead in forming a coordination committee of the joint opposition headed by a non-Congress politician to have a better strategy in place for the 2024 poll battle, he said.

At its 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh, the Congress did not set up a committee to build better relationships and cooperation with other like-minded parties. Sources said although many senior party leaders favoured announcing a committee to reach out to parties that are not part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the party leadership failed to take a call.

Kidwai said Rahul Gandhi is not often on the same page as the opposition, which can create problems for the Congress. He will have to follow the footsteps of his mother, he said. Sonia Gandhi is still considered one of the strongest anchors that kept parties together during the UPA-I and UPA-II governments.

Niranjan Sahoo, senior fellow with the Observer Research Foundation’s Governance and Politics Initiative, said, “For the 2024 general elections, it’s a great opportunity for the opposition to make its mark, but they need a leader like Sonia Gandhi who can resolve the differences.”

She has a better political understanding with leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sonia Gandhi also got the DMK on board the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2004, he added.