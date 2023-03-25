 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification an 'own goal' by BJP, says Shashi Tharoor

Mar 25, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is an "own goal" by BJP, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on March 25.

Condemning the act of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Tharoor told PTI that this issue, in the end, was going to be beneficial for the opposition parties and to Gandhi.

"This has resulted in a few unintended consequences for the BJP," Tharoor said, adding the incident had laid bare Indian democracy throughout the world.

"In every capital, there are headlines about what has happened to Rahul Gandhi. Secondly, they have also created a level of opposition unity that did not exist before," Tharoor said.