'Colluding with BJP' remark: Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet says Rahul Gandhi never said this

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has withdrawn his tweet that claimed Rahul Gandhi as saying that Congress party's senior leaders were colluding with BJP.



Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .

I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Sibal later tweeted to say that he was personally informed by Rahul Gandhi that he had said nothing of that sort.

The tweet, that has now been deleted, had led to a storm of tweets from across the political fraternity and Twitter users criticising and sharing it in jest as the grand old party struggles for to find a worthy leader of the future.

On a day when Congress brainstorms to discuss its future and leadership crisis, opinions have come even from present Congress leaders as well.

Congress' senior spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had also tweeted to say that Rahul Gandhi has not made such comments.



Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress. https://t.co/x6FvPpe7I1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2020

Sibal, while earlier replying to comments that were first attributed to Rahul Gandhi, had come out strongly in opposition and said that he had never made a statement in favour of Congress' political opponent BJP in his 30 years with the party.

Sibal had questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to criticise the letter written by leaders to the grand old party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, during the CWC meet, said that he will resign from all posts if the "collusion" charge is proved.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Jha, who was removed from the post of Congress spokesperson, tweeted, "If we are colluding with the BJP, then Boris Johnson is a fairness cream."

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

The crucial meeting of the Working Committee was convened amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue. The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

There has been a huge outpouring of support for the Gandhis with party leaders from across the country urging her to continue as the party chief or appoint Rahul Gandhi to the post.