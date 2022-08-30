English
    Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to cover 366 km in Telangana from October 24

    Rahul Gandhi said the foot march will enter the state from Makthal in Mahbubnagar District and will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly segments.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi

    AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Telangana on October 24 and the Gandhi scion will walk approximately 366 km in the state, Balram Naik, former union minister and Coordinator for Telangana for the Yatra said on Tuesday.

    He said the foot march will enter the state from Makthal in Mahbubnagar District and will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly segments.

    He further said the exact route map will be submitted to the party high command shortly. However, there may be some changes here and there in the route map as the march is expected to continue for 15 days in the state.

    The march will enter Telangana on October 24. It will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly constituencies. The total distance covered would be 366 KM, Naik told PTI.

    Telangana Congress sources said the Yatra is expected to give fillip to the party before the Assembly polls in 2023. Congress cadres in thousands are expected to march along the AICC leader, they said adding Rahul Gandhi may leave Telangana at Jukkal and enter Maharashtra.

    The Congress on Monday said the 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 covering 3,500 kms will be the party's biggest ever Jan Sampark' programme and Rahul Gandhi will walk all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 11:19 am
