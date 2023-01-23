 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Officials said all necessary arrangements were in place for the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and is scheduled to culiminate in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, on January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag at his party headquarters at a mega rally.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Vijaypur in Samba district Monday morning amid tight security as it headed for Jammu, the winter capital fo the region, a couple of hours away.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, General Secretary Organisation K C Venugopal, former minister Tariq Hamid Karra and former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir along with a large number of party workers and supporters carrying tricolours joined Gandhi in Vijaypur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway as the march resumed around 7 am.

After covering a distance of 22 kms on 129 day of the yatra, the marchers will reach Satwari chowk in Jammu, where Gandhi will address a gathering before moving to Sidhra for a night halt.

Officials said the yatra was progressing smoothly under a tight security cover and had reached Saroor at 8.45 am where it stopped for a tea-break.

Gandhi who walked wearing his trademark white T-shirt braving the early morning chill, is expected to enter Jammu city limits within the next couple of hours, the official said.