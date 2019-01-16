Rahul Gandhi wishes Arun Jaitley speedy recovery

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sent his and his party's best wishes to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who has left for the US for a medical check-up following a kidney transplant last year, and wished him a speedy recovery.

"I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley (sic)," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Jaitley, 66, who had a kidney transplant operation and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the US on Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up", sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.