Last Updated : May 23, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Rahul Gandhi wins Wayanad seat with record-breaking victory margin

Gandhi was leading in Wayanad with a margin of more than seven lakh votes against his nearest rival CPIs PP Suneer, even as an Amethi win seemed to be slipping.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on May 23 won the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with a leading margin of more than seven lakh votes against his nearest rival CPI's PP Suneer, as per Election Commission data.

It was recorded to be the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the state and local leaders assembled at the DCC office and burst crackers in anticipation of the big win and shouted slogans congratulating the Congress chief.

However, there was a palpable sense of disappointment with the Congress-led UPA's poor show in other states with senior leaders trailing according to the latest trends.

Wayanad is the second Parliamentary seat Gandhi is contesting from, apart from the families' traditional bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he is trailing behind BJP's Smriti Irani, according to the EC.

As Gandhi crossed a record-breaking three lakh margin, the biggest for any candidate in Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Congress workers took out a procession from the DCC Office Rajiv Bhavan to SKMJ High School, the counting Centre.

A separate group of workers of Indian Union Muslim League were seen travelling on two-wheelers waving their green flags. A large number of Muslim League flags seen in a Rahul Gandhi roadshow after he filed his nomination from Wayanad seat had created a row with BJP president Amit Shah reportedly likening Wayanad to Pakistan.

Congress workers said they were happy that they could ensure a resounding victory for Gandhi but expressed disappointment over the dismal show of the party in other parts of the country.

"You are seeing a Rahul wave across Kerala," AICC member and former Kerala minister P K Jayalakshmi said as the counting progressed. Congress-led UDF is leading in most of the 20 constituencies in the state.

Expressing disappointment over the poor show of the Congress-led UPA in other states, former-MLA and Congress leader KC Rosakutty Teacher alleged that the BJP-led NDA gained by manipulating all institutions including the Election Commission of India.

Many had expected the BJP to make some dent on CPI votes in the traditionally red state on the back of the Sabarimala issue. However, it seems like voters preferred Congress' milder Hindutva stand as the alternative as the BJP failed to effectively capitalise the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 23, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Amethi #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Kerala #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Smriti Irani #Wayanad

