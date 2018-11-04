App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi wanted to slander me, my father: Kartikey Chouhan to court

Gandhi made the statement deliberately to defame me and my father who is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005, Kartikey told the court

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan submitted before a court Saturday that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi deliberately linked him with the Panama Papers leak. Kartikey recorded his statement before Special Judge (for cases against MPs and MLAs) Suresh Singh in the defamation case filed by him against Gandhi.

The court fixed December 17 as the date for submission of evidence in support of the complaint, Kartikey's lawyer Shrey Raj Saxena told PTI.

Gandhi made the statement deliberately to defame Kartikey and his father who is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005, Saxena quoted the chief minister's son as telling the court.

The Congress chief clarified later that he named Kartikey out of confusion, but did not tender an apology, the lawyer told the court.

At a Congress rally at Jhabua in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Gandhi scion had alleged that Kartikey's name figured in the Panama Papers leak, a global investigation into offshore money-laundering entities.

However, the next day the Congress chief said he named Kartikey Chouhan out of "confusion".

On October 30, Kartikey filed a defamation case under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, against Gandhi.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 4, 2018 06:54 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.