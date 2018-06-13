App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS, says we respect him

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the party respects its opponents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on Tuesday after he was admitted for urinary tract infection. Later at an event in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress respects the former Prime Minister of India despite him belonging to the opposition party.

In his speech, Gandhi emphasised on the culture followed in their party to respect opposition leaders. He said, "The Congress party fought against Vajpayee’s government, but when he was sick, it was we who first visited him. This is the ideology of Congress party; we respect our opponents."

In his speech, Gandhi also criticised Narendra Modi saying he lacks respect for senior leaders like Vajpayee and LK Advani. He said, "LK Advani has been the guru of PM Modi, but I have noticed that he does not respect his guru. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi-ji". Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders including Amit Shah visited Vajpayee after Rahul Gandhi's visit.

While talking about 2019 elections, Gandhi expressed his confidence that Congress will defeat the saffron brigade. He said, "They have recently lost in Karnataka and have barely saved themselves in Gujarat, they will be wiped out in Rajasthan, MP & Chhatisgarh & Congress & other opposition parties will defeat them in the General Elections of 2019."

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni reacted to Gandhi's charge, saying that the Congress chief is practising the "lowest form of politics". He further accused that the Congress president has no link with Indian values as he keeps violating political and social norms.

Criticising the Congress party, Anil referred to their leader's criticism of Pranab Mukherjee for attending an RSS event. He also referred to the party's apparent treatment towards its former president Sitaram Kesari who he said was thrown out of his office.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 04:41 pm

