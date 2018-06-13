App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi 'visited' Vajpayee to score political points, alleges Congress' Shehzad Poonawalla

The Congress supporter alleged that doctors at AIIMS had requested no visitors before 7-7.30 pm. However, Gandhi paid no heed to the doctors’ pleas and reached AIIMS at 6 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress supporter Shehzad Poonawala has accused party president Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee was admitted at AIIMs, in Delhi on June 11 and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid him a visit the following day to check on his health. Post his visit, Gandhi took a dig at BJP politicians during a meeting in Mumbai and said, “It is the ideology and culture of Congress to respect opponents. We fought against Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but when I came to know he is sick, I was the first person to reach [the] hospital to inquire about his health. This is our ideology”.

According to Times of India report, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disrespecting his seniors. He said that according to Hindu religion, a ‘guru’ (teacher) is the most important person. Modi calls LK Advani his ‘guru’, but the task of ‘protecting Advani’ has been taken up by the Congress. Rahul added that despite having defeated Advani in the 2004 and 2009 elections, the Congress never disrespected him.

Rahul followed up his comment with a tweet which read: "Eklavya cut off his right thumb because his Guru demanded it. In the BJP, they cut down their own Gurus. Humiliating Vajpayeeji, Advaniji, Jaswant Singhji and their families is the Prime Minister’s way of protecting Indian culture."

In response, the BJP accused Gandhi of engaging in "cheap politics" and called his act of politicising Vajpayee’s medical condition a "new low". BJP also accused Gandhi of ill-treating Congress senior leaders like PV Narasimha Rao, Pranab Mukherjee and former PM Manmohan Singh.

Poonawala stated that doctors at AIIMS had requested no visitors before 7-7.30 pm since they wanted to conduct certain tests. However, Rahul did not pay any heed to the doctors' pleas and reached AIIMS at 6 pm, he alleged. All other politicians followed the rules.

Here's what Poonawala tweeted:
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:43 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

