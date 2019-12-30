App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi urges Congress leaders to meet, assist families of those killed, injured in anti-CAA protests

Gandhi, who met families of two such victims on Saturday in Assam, said many people have been wounded and killed while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged party leaders to meet the families of those killed and injured during anti-CAA protests and provide them all assistance.

Gandhi, who met families of two such victims on Saturday in Assam, said many people have been wounded and killed while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Across India, many young men & women have been wounded & even killed while protesting against the CAA. I urge our Congress party workers to meet the victim's families & provide them all possible assistance. On Saturday I met the families of 2 young martyrs in Assam," he tweeted.

Gandhi also shared a video of a protest against the amended citizenship law.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also been meeting families of victims in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 02:50 pm

