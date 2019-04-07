Rahul Gandhi unable to name PM face of 'Mahagathbandhan': Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on April 7 slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for being unable to name the prime ministerial face of the 'Mahagathbandhan' if it is voted to power.

"Rahul Baba (Gandhi) is not able to tell the people who is the leader of the Mahagathbandhan. He does not know who will be prime minister if the alliance wins the upcoming polls," Shah said at a BJP rally in western Odisha's Bargarh.

While Narendra Modi is all set to become the PM once again as the leader of the NDA, Gandhi cannot answer who will be the prime minister if their grand alliance comes to power, the BJP chief said.

"Someone told me Mayawati will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh (Yadav) on Tuesday, Lalu Yadav on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, Stalin on Friday and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, while Sunday will be a holiday," Shah mocked.

This kind of leadership cannot take the country forward, he said, adding, Congress has ruled the country and Odisha for several years since Independence, but there has been no development.