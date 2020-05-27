Rahul Gandhi trying to 'weaken' country's resolve against coronavirus: BJP

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to "weaken" the country's resolve to fight COVID-19, the BJP said on Wednesday that the Congress leader has been acting in a "most irresponsible" manner and is trying to mislead the country with "falsehoods and misrepresentation of facts".

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also sought to know from Gandhi if even Congress chief ministers listen to him as even they "do not" follow his suggestions on lockdown or on giving cash package to the poor.

Prasad cited comments made by Gandhi since the threat of coronavirus emerged in the country to allege that all Gandhi has done is to demoralise people and indulge in politics while seeking publicity.

The BJP also released a booklet, titled "Who is trying to weaken India's fight against Covid?", to attack Gandhi. The booklet is a compilation of Gandhi's comments and also positive reports about the Modi government's efforts to combat the coronavirus

Prasad told reporters that India, with a population of 137 crore, accounted for 4,345 deaths till May 26, while 15 other most coronavirus-affected countries outside China had suffered 3,43,562 fatalities.

The minister said he is not including China because many "questions" are being raised about it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown courage in the fight against coronavirus and has done so by uniting the country, he asserted.

The former Congress president had claimed on Tuesday that the four-phase lockdown has "failed" in its purpose, while taking a swipe at Modi.

Gandhi first criticised Modi's call to people to clap or bang utensils to show their gratitude to emergency workers engaged in combating coronavirus, he spoke in a similar vein after the prime minister asked them to light lamps, he levelled "false" allegations about labourers being charged for travelling in 'Shramik' trains and then against ICMR, Prasad said.

The BJP leader claimed that Gandhi's allegations have been proved wrong.

"Since the nation started fighting coronavirus, he (Gandhi) has been trying to weaken the nation's resolve. He is acting in most irresponsible manner and is trying to mislead people by resorting to falsehoods and misrepresentation of facts," Prasad charged.

Gandhi's campaign is based on "spreading negativity", acting "against" the nation during the crisis and claiming false credit, he charged.

The Modi government, Prasad said, has spent Rs 52,000 crore in transferring direct cash and had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package as soon as the lockdown started.

To a question, he said the BJP is not trying to topple the coalition government in Maharashtra which is afflicted by growing "internal differences" of its allies.



