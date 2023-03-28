 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed as people are with Modi: BJP

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that Gandhi was trying to "rip" apart the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the Congress leader will not succeed as the people of the country are with the prime minister, she asserted at a press conference.

Rahul Gandhi trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, won't succeed as people are with Modi: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader's refusal to apologise to the OBC community for his "indecent" comments is yet another "manifestation" of the Gandhi family's political arrogance.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that Gandhi was trying to "rip" apart the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the Congress leader will not succeed as the people of the country are with the prime minister, she asserted at a press conference.

"In an interview to a magazine in 2019, Gandhi in his own words had claimed that Modi's greatest strength is his image and that he would will rip his image apart," Irani said.

"The political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is at full display. He abused and accused Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature," she said.