you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana on October 20



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Telangana on Saturday in the run-up to the December 7 assembly elections, party sources said Friday.

According to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesperson Shravan Dasoju, Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting at Bhainsa town of Adilabad district and another one in Kamareddy.

"He will be coming to Bhainsa from from Nanded in Maharashtra. After the public meetings, he will be reaching Hyderabad and hoist the Congress flag near Charminar here and address the gathering on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day," he said.

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah will be conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration award, the party had earlier announced.

This is the Congress president's first visit after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) had on October 6 announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6.

The Congress party is currently holding discussions with Telugu Desam Party, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi on seat sharing.

The trio in principle agreed to forge alliance with the Congress to counter the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

Seat-sharing issues are expected to be resolved and the list of candidates is expected to be announced after Rahul Gandhi's visit, party sources said.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana

