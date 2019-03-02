App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on March 8

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is likely to accompany Rahul Gandhi, Niranjan Patnaik said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to undertake another tour of Odisha on March 8 and address two public meetings in the state, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said Saturday.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress (OPCC) chief said that Gandhi will attend the meetings at Jeypore in Koraput district and Bargarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is likely to accompany Gandhi, Patnaik said.

Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said Gandhi will hold an interaction with women before addressing the public meeting in Koraput district. Issues relating to farmers, youth, dalits, women and tribals will be in focus of Congress president's visit, he said.

This will be Gandhis third visit to Odisha this year. He had earlier addressed a rally at Tomando on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on January 24 and visited Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Rourkela in Sundergarh district on February 6.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 06:49 pm

