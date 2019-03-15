Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on March 15

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Odisha on March 15 to address a public meeting at Bargarh district, party sources said.

Odisha Congress chief and Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo visited the venue of Gandhi's meeting earlier in the day and oversaw the preparedness, they said.

Gandhi had last visited Bargarh in 2015.

The Congress president is likely to raise issues related to agriculture, the sources said.

Gandhi had visited Odisha's Koraput on March 8, where he promised to ensure passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament if Congress returned to power.