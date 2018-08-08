Rahul Gandhi to visit Jaipur on August 11

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address party leaders and members at a meeting here on August 11.

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin pilot briefed party leaders about Gandhi's programme at a meeting here and gave necessary directions for preparations.

Gandhi will leave for the meeting venue from the airport soon after his arrival, Pilot said.

On the way to the meeting venue, which is yet to be finalised, Gandhi will be welcomed by the party workers at a few places, he said.