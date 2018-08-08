App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Jaipur on August 11

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin pilot briefed party leaders about Gandhi's programme at a meeting here and gave necessary directions for preparations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address party leaders and members at a meeting here on August 11.

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin pilot briefed party leaders about Gandhi's programme at a meeting here and gave necessary directions for preparations.

Gandhi will leave for the meeting venue from the airport soon after his arrival, Pilot said.

On the way to the meeting venue, which is yet to be finalised, Gandhi will be welcomed by the party workers at a few places, he said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:35 am

tags #India #Jaipur #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.