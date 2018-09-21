App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on September 24

During his visit, the Congress chief will take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at the Collectorate in Gauriganj, district unit president of the party, Yogendra Misra said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi, beginning September 24, a party leader said on Friday.

During his visit, the Congress chief will take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at the Collectorate in Gauriganj, district unit president of the party, Yogendra Misra said.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.