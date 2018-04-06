Rahul Gandhi to start 6th leg of tour in poll-bound Karnataka on April 7

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be touring in Bengaluru division for two days from tomorrow for campaigning ahead of the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka.

Gandhi will tour in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru as part of his sixth leg of poll campaign in the state, party sources said.

The Congress president will begin his tour by visiting Kudumalai Ganesha temple at Mulabagilu and will later take part in a road show.

He is also scheduled to address corner meeting and public meeting at Kolar and Chikkaballapura respectively.

On April 8, Gandhi is scheduled to take part in an interaction with Safai Karmacharis and industrialists in Bengaluru, following which he will address a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of 'Janashirvada Yatra'.

The Congress President had earlier toured in northern and coastal districts, also in old Mysuru and central Karnataka districts.

Visits to temples, mutts, church and dargha were part of Gandhi's successive trips to the poll bound state.

Though the party has not announced any Chief Ministerial candidate, it has projected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its face.

Pradesh Congress president G Parameshwara had recently said that the party would announce its candidates for all the 224 assembly seats in the state in a "single phase" by April 15.