you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 06, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to start 6th leg of tour in poll-bound Karnataka on April 7

Gandhi will tour in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru as part of his sixth leg of poll campaign in the state, party sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi  will be touring in Bengaluru division for two days from tomorrow for campaigning ahead of the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka.

Gandhi will tour in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru as part of his sixth leg of poll campaign in the state, party sources said.

The Congress president will begin his tour by visiting  Kudumalai Ganesha temple at Mulabagilu and will later take  part in a road show.

He is also scheduled to address corner meeting and  public meeting at Kolar and Chikkaballapura respectively.

On April 8, Gandhi is scheduled to take part in an interaction with Safai Karmacharis and industrialists in  Bengaluru, following which he will address a public meeting here to mark the conclusion of 'Janashirvada Yatra'.

The Congress President had earlier toured in northern  and coastal districts, also in old Mysuru and central Karnataka  districts.

Visits to temples, mutts, church and dargha were part  of Gandhi's successive trips to the poll bound state.

Though the party has not announced any Chief Ministerial candidate, it has projected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its face.

Pradesh Congress president G Parameshwara had recently  said that the party would announce its candidates for all the  224 assembly seats in the state in a "single phase" by April  15.

#India #Karnataka #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

