Rahul Gandhi to pay 2 day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review pandemic situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a two day visit to Wayanad from October 19 to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation inhis parliamentary constituency, a senior party leader said here.
Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight on October 19 and take part in a review meet on the pandemic at the Malappuram collectorate, Congress leader and SuIthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan said.
"After the meet, he will leave for Wayanad. On October 20, he will attend the COVID-19 review meeting at the Wayanad collectorate and DISHA committee," Balakrishnan told PTI.