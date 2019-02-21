Rahul Gandhi to offer worship at Tirupati, address rally on February 22

AICC President Rahul Gandhi will offer worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on February 22, a senior party functionary said.

AICC Secretary C D Meyyappan told PTI that Gandhi will land at the Renigunta airport in the afternoon on February 22 and reach the hills by road.

After offering worship, he will come down to address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium, Meyyappan, who is also in charge of Andhra Pradesh, said on February 21.

In the rally, Rahul Gandhi would speak out on the Special Category Status to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation, he said.

Thereafter Gandhi would fly back to New Delhi, he said. It was going to be Rahul Gandhi's maiden visit to the holy hills as President of the Congress, Meyyappan said.

He said in his capacity as AICC General Secretary Gandhi had visited the shrine.