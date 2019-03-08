App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tamil Nadu on March 13

Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Left party leaders would participate in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the campaign of the DMK-led alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu by addressing a rally in Kanyakumari on March 13.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Left party leaders would participate in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri told reporters here.

"The meeting will be a historic one," he said.

Alagiri held a meeting with partymen to discuss arrangements for the rally.

He alleged that the leaders in Tamil Nadu at present did not have any policy nor principles.

"Once the state of Tamil Nadu had great leaders who led the state and the nation. But now the state leaders were without any policy or principles," he said.

Referring to actor Rajinikanth's political statements, Alagiri said, "Rajini is doing some sort of politics. We can enjoy him only in cinema theatres..."

Asked if he would contest from Kanyakumari district, the TNCC chief said Rahul Gandhi will decide who will contest and from where.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:56 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Tamil Nadu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

In India’s Post-MeToo Months, Women’s Day is a Farce

Ayodhya LIVE: Supreme Court to Decide on Mediation; Muslim Parties in ...

On International Women's Day, Google Doodle Enlists 13 Empowering Quot ...

International Women's Day 2019: Inspiring Quotes Every Woman Should Re ...

Nirav Modi’s Alibaug Bungalow to be Destroyed Using Dynamite Sticks ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women Bang Pots and Pans in Madrid to ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's Former Campaign Manager, Jailed for 47 M ...

On International Women's Day, Airlines Promise Many Exciting Goodies f ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Women's employment plunges to 26% in 2018 from 36.7% in 2005; lack of ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day 2019: The women behind the stylish Alia Bhat ...

Gauahar Khan on Kashmiri vendor attacks: Speak up! Stop the hate! Stop ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Bhushan Kumar appeals to make T-Series the number one YouTube channel, ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Susanne Khan is already leading the Women’s Day post game!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.