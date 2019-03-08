Rahul Gandhi to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tamil Nadu on March 13

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the campaign of the DMK-led alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu by addressing a rally in Kanyakumari on March 13.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK president M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Left party leaders would participate in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri told reporters here.

"The meeting will be a historic one," he said.

Alagiri held a meeting with partymen to discuss arrangements for the rally.

He alleged that the leaders in Tamil Nadu at present did not have any policy nor principles.

"Once the state of Tamil Nadu had great leaders who led the state and the nation. But now the state leaders were without any policy or principles," he said.

Referring to actor Rajinikanth's political statements, Alagiri said, "Rajini is doing some sort of politics. We can enjoy him only in cinema theatres..."

Asked if he would contest from Kanyakumari district, the TNCC chief said Rahul Gandhi will decide who will contest and from where.