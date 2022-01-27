MARKET NEWS

Rahul Gandhi to kick off Punjab poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple today

In an apparent show of strength and piety, Rahul Gandhi will also be accompanied by 117 Congress candidates and other leaders while paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar at around 9 am.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

"GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," Gandhi tweeted.


Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off Punjab campaign by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, along with 117 party candidates on January 27, ahead of February 20 assembly polls

In an apparent show of strength and piety, Rahul Gandhi will also be accompanied by other leaders at the Golden Temple in Amritsar at around 9 am.

READ: Punjab Elections 2022: Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia to contest against Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East

During his one-day visit, the Congress leader will later pay obeisance at Durgiana Mandir at around 10 am and at around 11 am at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. He will then travel to Jalandhar by road where he would address the virtual rally "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" at around 3 pm at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

"Our visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on January 27. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab," Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a tweet sharing Rahul Gandhi’s one-day schedule.

This will be Gandhi’s first visit to a poll-bound state since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India due to rising COVID-19 cases. Gandhi was expected to begin his Punjab campaign with a rally in Moga on January 3 but he reportedly went out of the country.

Also read : Punjab elections 2022: Seat-sharing pact inked, BJP to contest 65 seats, Captain's party 37

Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Congress party #Current Affairs #Golden Temple #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab Polls 2022 #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:11 am
