App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi on April 10, Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli on April 11

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers on April 4 in Wayanad, where he was accompanied by his sister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on April 10 and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will do the same from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency on April 11, party sources said on Thursday. Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present with her brother and mother when they file their nomination papers.

The family will be together on both days with Rahul Gandhi accompanying his mother in Rae Bareli and Sonia Gandhi present while he files his papers in Amethi, the sources said.

They said the filing of nomination papers will be a big show of strength and the top Congress leadership will be present.

A road show is also likely to be taken out after the filing of papers, the sources added.

related news

While both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are contesting from the constituencies they have have represented for many years, the Congress chief has this time also decided to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers on April 4 in Wayanad, where he was accompanied by his sister.

Elections in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held in the fifth phase of elections on May 6. The process of filing of nomination starts on April 10 and continues till April 18.

The Congress has decided to go it alone in Uttar Pradesh after it was left out of the alliance between SP and BSP. They said they will not field any candidates for the two seats being contested by the top Congress leadership.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdra ...

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While ...

Hema Malini Draws Criticism from Omar Abdullah for Posing in a 'Fancy ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

CNBCTV18.com turns 1: Editor Binoy Prabhakar aiming for bigger and bet ...

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.