App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 13, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to embark on 2-day visit to Amethi

The district magistrate office has confirmed Gandhi's visit but said a detailed programme was awaited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency from April 16, district officials said today.

The district magistrate office has confirmed Gandhi's visit but said a detailed programme was awaited.

The Congress president will be here on a two-day visit during which he will also take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting, the officials said.

tags #Amethi #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.