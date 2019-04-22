App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in MP on Tuesday

The Shahdol constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes while the Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat is open for the general category.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul gandhi
Rahul gandhi
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to campaign for his party's Lok Sabha poll candidates in the state.

He will address a public meeting in Shahdol district between 3 pm and 4 pm and later hold another rally at Sehora town in Jabalpur district, Congress' state unit general secretary Rajiv Singh said.

The Shahdol constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes while the Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat is open for the general category.

The Congress has fielded Pramila Singh from Shahdol against BJP's Himadri Singh, who quit the Gandhi-led outfit in the run-up to the polls to join the saffon outfit.

related news

In the 2016 by-election in Shahdol Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Gyan Singh defeated Himadri Singh, who was then a Congress candidate, by a margin of over 60,000 votes.

The bypoll in Shahdol was necessitated due to death of then sitting BJP MP Dalpat Singh Paraste.

In Jabalpur, Congress' legal cell chairman and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha is pitted against sitting BJP MP and state party unit chief Rakesh Singh.

The BJP leader, a three-term MP from Jabalpur, defeated Tankha by a margin of over two lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections to 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, and May 6, 12 and 19.

In the first phase, polling will be held in six seats - Chhindwara, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat.

State Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is contesting his maiden election Chhindwara, which is his family's traditional seat.

Kamal Nath, a nine-term MP who became the state chief minister in December last year, is also contesting his maiden Assembly election (by-poll) from Chhindwara seat. The by-election will be held on April 29.

As per rules, it is mandatory for him to become a member of the state Assembly within six months of assuming office.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan's Film is All About Loving the Nation

New Mother Surveen Chawla Spotted With Baby Girl for the First Time, S ...

World Immunization Week 2019: Here’s All We Can Do to Close the Immu ...

Sri Lankan Suicide Bomber Waited Patiently in Hotel Buffet Queue, Then ...

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Limited Edition Launched in India at ...

World Immunization Week 2019: Significance and Objective of Week-long ...

Amid Political Hullabaloo, 26-Year-old Seer on 179 Day-long Fast for ' ...

'Baba' CM Would've Been in His Mutt Had There Been No Constitution: Ak ...

Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's Why it Still Wor ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty nears 11,650 on risi ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

Congress' Mumbai North Central candidate Priya Dutt says 'it's not abo ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 5,999, Rs 13,999 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.