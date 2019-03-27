Rahul Gandhi to address three rallies in Telangana on April 1

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three election campaign meetings in Telangana on April 1.

Gandhi will address rallies at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy (Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency) and Huzurnagar (Nalgonda seat), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Reddy himself is the party candidate from Nalgonda. The Congress nominees in Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool are Madan Mohan Rao and Mallu Ravi respectively.

The Congress is going it alone in the Lok Sabha polls. The CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), who are only contesting in a couple of seats, have extended support to the Congress in seats where they have not not fielded candidates.

TDP, which decided not to contest Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, has also decided, in principle, to support the Congress.

Telangana goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11.