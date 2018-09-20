Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Udaipur today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is to address shortly Thursday a public rally at Sagwara in Dungarpur district, adjoining Udaipur. He reached Udaipur earlier today along with senior party leader Ashok Gehlot.

Gandhi was welcomed by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot at Dabok Airport in Udaipur. Sagwara, where Gandhi would be addressing the rally, is a tribal area.

This is Gandhi's first public meeting after he launched the party's poll campaign in Jaipur in August for the upcoming state assembly elections.