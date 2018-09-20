App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Udaipur today

Gandhi was welcomed by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot at Dabok Airport in Udaipur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is to address shortly Thursday a public rally at Sagwara in Dungarpur district, adjoining Udaipur. He reached Udaipur earlier today along with senior party leader Ashok Gehlot.

Gandhi was welcomed by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot at Dabok Airport in Udaipur. Sagwara, where Gandhi would be addressing the rally, is a tribal area.

This is Gandhi's first public meeting after he launched the party's poll campaign in Jaipur in August for the upcoming state assembly elections.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.