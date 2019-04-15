Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Gujarat today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat today, a party functionary said.

"Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula. Although the town is located in Bhavnagar district, it is a part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

"The idea behind organising the rally in Rajula is to be able to address the people of three Lok Sabha seats of Amreli, Junagadh and Bhavnagar," he said.

The party has also organised some more rallies of Gandhi in the week, Doshi said.

Election for all the 26 seats in Gujarat on April 23.