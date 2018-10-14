App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Telangana on October 20

The party has formed an alliance with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti and been holding talks on seat-sharing for the polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Telangana on October 20 in the run-up to the December 7 assembly elections, party sources said Sunday.

Rahul will hoist the Congress flag near Charminar here and address the gathering on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day, they said.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah will be conferred theRajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration award.

Later, the Congress leader would visit Bhainsa town of Adilabad district and address a public meetingand another one in Kamareddy, they added.

AICC Telangana Incharge R C Khuntia along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy would review the arrangements made for Rahul's visit.

The party has formed an alliance with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and been holding talks on seat-sharing for the polls.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

