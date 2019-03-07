App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to address party workers in Goa on March 8

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar said Gandhi will address the workers at 'Jeet Ki Aur' function at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address booth-level party workers in Goa on March 8, a senior party functionary said.

"This would be Gandhi's first formal public meeting in Goa since he became the party president, though he had held informal interactions with the leaders in Goa recently," Chodankar said.

"The party will formally launch its campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Goa through the public meeting," he added.

According to Chodankar, around 12,000 booth-level party workers from across the state would attend the meeting.

During the visit, Gandhi is also expected to meet the people dependent on iron ore mining industry, activists opposing the handling of coal in port town of Vasco and environmentalists, who are against the amended Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, he said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:06 am

