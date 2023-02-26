Rahul Gandhi to address Congress plenary Session on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party delegates and three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon on the third and final day of the party's plenary session on Sunday.

Deliberations will begin in the morning on three party resolutions farmers and agriculture; social justice and empowerment; and youth, education and employment.

At around 10:30 AM, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering. The deliberations on the three resolutions will again resume and continue till their passage after Gandhi's address.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding remarks at the plenary in the afternoon around 2PM.

Then there will be a public meeting in Raipur that would be addressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kharge and Gandhi, bringing down the curtains on the 85th plenary session of the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi addressed leaders here on the second day of the session on Saturday. Also, political, economic and international affairs resolutions were deliberated upon and passed on Saturday.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members. The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Friday evening, the party's subjects committee held its meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present after arriving here late afternoon. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here for the plenary session on Saturday morning.