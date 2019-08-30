App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi targets PM over not visiting flood-hit Kerala

In his tweet, Gandhi, who was on a four-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad tagged the PM calling it unfair

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting flood-hit areas in Kerala and said the state was awaiting a relief package. His criticism came through a tweet as Modi said that Kerala was "special" to him and he visited Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in the state after winning his second term.

related news

In his tweet, Gandhi, who was on a four-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is among the worst-affected areas in the state, also tagged a post by the Prime Minister Office's handle.

The PMO tweet said, "Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple: PM."

The prime minister made the comments while addressing the 'Malayala Manorama News Conclave' in Kochi via video link from the national capital.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.