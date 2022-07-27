Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on issue of price rise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as a 'king' who has got 57 MPs arrested and 23 MPs suspended for asking questions on unemployment and inflation.

He also alleged that while the king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, they well know how to fight dictators.

"Why a cylinder for Rs 1053? Why GST on curd-cereals? Why Mustard Oil for Rs 200? The 'king' arrested 57 MPs and suspended 23 MPs for asking questions on inflation and unemployment," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Twenty Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended from the House for the rest of the week after they continued to disrupt proceedings to press for an immediate discussion on price rise and levy of GST on essential items.

The former Congress chief also said, "The king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, but we know very well how to fight dictators". The Congress has been stalling proceedings in Parliament while seeking an urgent discussion on price rise and GST hike.

(With PTI inputs)