English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on issue of price rise

    Rahul Gandhi also alleged that while the king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, they well know how to fight dictators.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as a 'king' who has got 57 MPs arrested and 23 MPs suspended for asking questions on unemployment and inflation.

    He also alleged that while the king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, they well know how to fight dictators.

    "Why a cylinder for Rs 1053? Why GST on curd-cereals? Why Mustard Oil for Rs 200? The 'king' arrested 57 MPs and suspended 23 MPs for asking questions on inflation and unemployment," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Twenty Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended from the House for the rest of the week after they continued to disrupt proceedings to press for an immediate discussion on price rise and levy of GST on essential items.

    The former Congress chief also said, "The king is afraid of questions in the temple of democracy, but we know very well how to fight dictators". The Congress has been stalling proceedings in Parliament while seeking an urgent discussion on price rise and GST hike.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #price rise #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 02:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.