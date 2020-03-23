App
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over 'delay' in banning export of ventilators, masks

The government had on March 19 banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essentials life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

The government had on March 19 banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Respected Prime Minister, WHO's advice 1. Ventilator 2. Surgical Mask, why did the Indian government allow the export of all these things till March 19, instead of keeping sufficient stock? Which kind of forces have encouraged these games? Isn't this a criminal conspiracy?" asked Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #masks #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Ventilators

