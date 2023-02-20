 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi again over Adani issue

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Taking pot-shots at PM Modi, the Congress MP released a five-minute long video on his Twitter handle and YouTube channel, describing how billionaire Gautam Adani has allegedly taken control of airports, ports, roads, defence, media, coal, and electricity businesses.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 20 once again trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged links with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Taking potshots at PM Modi, the Congress MP released a five-minute long video on his Twitter handle and YouTube channel, describing how billionaire Adani has allegedly taken control of airports, ports, roads, defence, media, coal, and electricity businesses, and now even the Government of India as a whole.

In this video, Gandhi says that he spoke the truth in Parliament about the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. "I gave proof of how India’s wealth is being looted, but this truth was expunged from Parliament’s records,” said Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader has also added clips from his speech in Lok Sabha on February 7, wherein he had sought replies from the government on allegations against Gautam Adani by Hindenburg.