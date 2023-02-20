Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi again over Adani issue

Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 20 once again trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged links with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Taking potshots at PM Modi, the Congress MP released a five-minute long video on his Twitter handle and YouTube channel, describing how billionaire Adani has allegedly taken control of airports, ports, roads, defence, media, coal, and electricity businesses, and now even the Government of India as a whole.

In this video, Gandhi says that he spoke the truth in Parliament about the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. "I gave proof of how India’s wealth is being looted, but this truth was expunged from Parliament’s records,” said Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader has also added clips from his speech in Lok Sabha on February 7, wherein he had sought replies from the government on allegations against Gautam Adani by Hindenburg.

The video has been named “Mitr Kaal”, in which Rahul says he’s not against business, but monopoly.

He attacks the government for allegedly handing over India’s profitable airports to Adani, despite his lack of experience in the business.

“The rules allowed one person to get two airports at the most, but one person (Adani) was given six airports. When this decision was taken, Airport Authority of India, unions, finance ministry, and NITI Aayog had objected, but their objection was ignored. But we want to know at whose behest, the objection was ignored,” Gandhi says in the video.

The former Congress president also alleged that the previous operators (GKV Group) of Mumbai airport were given a clean chit by the agencies, once they handed over the business to Adani.

Gandhi signs off with, “Speaking truth, facing truth is India’s history.”