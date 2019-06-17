Rahul Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha member

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 17 took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Gandhi won the election from Wayanad in Kerala.

He had also contested from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Rahul took the oath in English. Minutes before taking oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins on June 17.

"Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India", he tweeted.