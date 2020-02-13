App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP over cooking gas price hike, calls for a rollback

"I agree with these members of the BJP as they protest the astronomical 150 Rs price hike in LPG cylinders," Gandhi tweeted along with the picture of BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, protesting rise in cooking gas prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Aurangzeb lane polling station. (Image: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP over the LPG cylinder price hike by tweeting a UPA-era picture of the saffron party's leaders protesting an increase in prices of cooking gas at the time, and demanded a rollback. Cooking gas LPG price was hiked on Wednesday by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel.

Gandhi's tweet used the hashtag 'RollBackHike'.

Close
The Congress on Wednesday had accused the Modi government of "electrocuting" the budget of the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 144 and demanded its immediate rollback.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #BJP #cooking gas price #India #LPG #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

