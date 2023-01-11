 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi starts Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib Wednesday morning before beginning Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship.

Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders. Gandhi had on Tuesday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in Ambala district.

He reached Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib Tuesday evening and stayed for the night there.

Braving the harsh winters, a number of party workers had gathered here for the yatra.

According to the schedule of the Punjab-leg of the yatra, it will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.