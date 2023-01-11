English
    Rahul Gandhi starts Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 11, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib Wednesday morning before beginning Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

    He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship.

    Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders. Gandhi had on Tuesday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in Ambala district.

    He reached Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib Tuesday evening and stayed for the night there.

    Braving the harsh winters, a number of party workers had gathered here for the yatra.

    According to the schedule of the Punjab-leg of the yatra, it will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

    A rally will be held at Pathankot on January 19 before the yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Gandhi scion will be walking three hours each in the morning and evening, covering 25 kilometers.

    The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 08:29 am