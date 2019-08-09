App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi speaks to PM Modi over floods in Kerala, seeks assistance for those affected

"Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in Kerala and sought assistance for those affected in the State, including in his constituency Wayanad. Gandhi called Modi and asked for relief and assistance to those affected.

"Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad MP twitter handle.


First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:21 am

