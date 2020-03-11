Rahul Gandhi slams PMO for 'destabilising' Congress govt; asks to focus on petrol price

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on March 11, slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for “destabilising an elected Congress Government” and asked to shift the focus on slashing petrol prices following the crude price plunge.

The move will help boost the stalled Indian economy, said Gandhi.

“Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. (sic)” tweeted Gandhi.

Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party on March 10 and appeared set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

The price of petrol and diesel was Rs 75.99 per litres and Rs 65.97 respectively in Mumbai on March 11, according to the website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

In Delhi, a litre of petrol was sold at 70.29 while diesel at Rs 63.01 on the day, as per IOCL.