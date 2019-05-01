App
Politics
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for his 'no sounds of blasts' remark, says PM needs to open ears and listen

Rahul Gandhi's comment on the prime minister came after at least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district.

Citing attacks such as Pulwama, Uri, and May 1 blast by Naxals, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that since 2014 the sounds of blasts can't be heard in India, saying the PM needs to open his ears and listen.

His scathing comment on the prime minister came after at least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district.

"The PM says since 2014 the sounds of blasts can't be heard in India. Phulwama, Pathankot, Uri, Gadchiroli....and 942 other major bombings since 2014. The PM needs to open his ears and listen," Gandhi said.

Last week, Congress leader P Chidambaram said the prime minister has said once again that there were no bomb blasts during his five-year tenure.

"Is it due to memory loss or due to a compulsive habit," Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

He also posted a list of blasts in Mohra, Dantewada, Palamu, Aurangabad, Koraput, Sukma, Awapalli, Chhattisgarh and said "will someone please read to the PM" the partial list of major bomb blasts.
First Published on May 1, 2019 09:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

